The British boutique hotel company, which opened its first location in Shoreditch, London, in 2006, has launched its first North American outpost in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York.

The Hoxton, Williamsburg just opened a few months ago—but it looks and feels like it’s been there much longer than that.

The new 175-room hotel occupies the site where the 1924 Rosenwach factory once stood, and it offers views of Manhattan and the East River. (The factory, which burned down in 2009, made the iconic wood water towers that dot the New York skyline.)