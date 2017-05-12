The Hillside Musician's Studio
By kitHAUS
Tucked away in the hills of Los Angeles, this kitHAUS k5 creates an idyllic setting in which to make, and record, music. A musician's dream, this studio features custom acoustical upgrades, bamboo flooring, and 9' ceilings. But it's the full bath and outdoor shower that allow it to double as a guest or pool house. Because, with this gorgeous backdrop, who wouldn't want to stay a while? And the need to maneuver through tight spaces caused no concerns for kitHAUS, thanks to their patented lightweight aluminum construction system. The beautiful structure was up in just 3 short weeks, and just in time to enjoy the LA summer in the very best way - poolside.
kitHAUS uploaded The Hillside Musician's Studio through Add A Home.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Builder
Overview
Location
Full Baths
1
Structure
House (Multi Residence)
Year
2017