The Hill Gowdy House

By
The Hill Gowdy House
View Photos

The Hill Gowdy House c. 1865 is one of the most unique residences in the Historic District, sited on desirable Pulaski Square. In 1965 the house was oriented to face west with a courtyard entry; the home has been renovated to perfect the modern design that was given to the interiors at that time. The walled garden is one of the largest in Savannah. The kitchen has been preserved and modernized with stainless steel Subzero, Fisher & Paykel appliances. The living and dining rooms are one voluminous space with slate floors, plaster mouldings, modern lighting and French Doors opening to the gardens. An open riser stair leads to the second floor living quarters. Each bedroom is ensuite with wool carpeting and exquisitely designed frosted glass tile bathrooms. Custom closets, skylights, laundry are found on the second level which boasts fabulous views of the square. Solar power and high efficiency air control and purification add to the sophistication of this Historic, Modern property.

uploaded The Hill Gowdy House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Outdoor, Side Yard, Stone Patio, Porch, Deck, Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck, Hardscapes, Trees, and Stone Fences, Wall. Large, meticulously landscaped courtyard Photo of The Hill Gowdy HouseView Photos

Large, meticulously landscaped courtyard

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Sofa, Coffee Tables, Bookcase, Slate Floor, Gas Burning Fireplace, and Recessed Lighting. Open living room with French doors leading to the private courtyard Photo 2 of The Hill Gowdy HouseView Photos

Open living room with French doors leading to the private courtyard

Modern home with Dining Room, Table, Chair, Pendant Lighting, and Slate Floor. Dining room with modern touches Photo 3 of The Hill Gowdy HouseView Photos

Dining room with modern touches

Modern home with Kitchen, Refrigerator, Wall Oven, Cooktops, Range, Range Hood, Metal Counter, Wood Cabinet, Slate Floor, Glass Tile Backsplashe, and Ceiling Lighting. The kitchen has been preserved and modernized with stainless steel Subzero, Fisher & Paykel appliances Photo 4 of The Hill Gowdy HouseView Photos

The kitchen has been preserved and modernized with stainless steel Subzero, Fisher & Paykel appliances

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Chair, Recessed Lighting, and Carpet Floor. Master bedroom with balcony overlooking the courtyard Photo 5 of The Hill Gowdy HouseView Photos

Master bedroom with balcony overlooking the courtyard

Modern home with Bath Room, Stone Counter, Wall Mount Sink, Enclosed Shower, Corner Shower, Glass Tile Wall, and Ceiling Lighting. Home features two ensuite baths Photo 6 of The Hill Gowdy HouseView Photos

Home features two ensuite baths

Modern home with Outdoor, Side Yard, Trees, Hardscapes, Stone Patio, Porch, Deck, Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck, and Stone Fences, Wall. Lush and private courtyard perfect for entertaining and relaxing Photo 7 of The Hill Gowdy HouseView Photos

Lush and private courtyard perfect for entertaining and relaxing

Credits

Posted By
@undefined

Overview

Location
  • Savannah, Georgia