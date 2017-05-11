The Hill Gowdy House c. 1865 is one of the most unique residences in the Historic District, sited on desirable Pulaski Square. In 1965 the house was oriented to face west with a courtyard entry; the home has been renovated to perfect the modern design that was given to the interiors at that time. The walled garden is one of the largest in Savannah. The kitchen has been preserved and modernized with stainless steel Subzero, Fisher & Paykel appliances. The living and dining rooms are one voluminous space with slate floors, plaster mouldings, modern lighting and French Doors opening to the gardens. An open riser stair leads to the second floor living quarters. Each bedroom is ensuite with wool carpeting and exquisitely designed frosted glass tile bathrooms. Custom closets, skylights, laundry are found on the second level which boasts fabulous views of the square. Solar power and high efficiency air control and purification add to the sophistication of this Historic, Modern property.