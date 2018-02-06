The Glass House Dream & Charme combines innovative technology with modern design and Italian architecture. Located in the heart of Monferrato, this stunning villa boasts floor to ceiling windows with 360-degree views of the surrounding hills.

The interior of the Glass House Dream & Charme, from furniture to lighting, are the result of the work of the best Italian designers, while electricity is supplied by green energy and solar panels.

The villa offers a bedroom, a stylish living room and fully equipped kitchen. Each room has special amenities such as a modern fireplace, the Technogym fitness equipment, a TV ultra HD mirror, and a marble bathroom.

Guests are a 40-minute drive from Asti, famous for its sparkling wine, a 25-minute drive from Alessandria, and 1 hour from the Milan-Malpensa Airport.