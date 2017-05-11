Try Dwell+ for FREE

The Fletcher House

By
The Fletcher House
View Photos

One of New Zealand's finest mid century homes designed in 1962 by notable architects Hall & Mackenzie for the owners of the Fletcher Construction family. Further details fletcherhouse.co.nz

uploaded The Fletcher House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor’s Picks.
Modern home with Dining Room. Servery Photo of The Fletcher House

Servery

Modern home with Living Room and Bookcase. Built in joinery Photo 2 of The Fletcher House

Built in joinery

Modern home with Exterior and House Building Type. Front entrance Photo 3 of The Fletcher House

Front entrance

Modern home with Living Room, Recliner, Wood Burning Fireplace, and Coffee Tables. Living room Photo 4 of The Fletcher House

Living room

Modern home with Living Room, Wood Burning Fireplace, Coffee Tables, and Chair. Living Room Photo 5 of The Fletcher House

Living Room

Modern home with Dining Room, Chair, and Table. Dining room Photo 6 of The Fletcher House

Dining room

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, and Mid-Century Building Type. 1965 archival image Photo 7 of The Fletcher House

1965 archival image

Modern home with Living Room, Wood Burning Fireplace, and Floor Lighting. Floating marble hearth Photo 8 of The Fletcher House

Floating marble hearth

Modern home with Living Room. Motif detail Photo 9 of The Fletcher House

Motif detail

Modern home with Exterior, Mid-Century Building Type, and House Building Type. Entance Photo 10 of The Fletcher House

Entance

Breakfast nook Photo 11 of The Fletcher House modern home

Breakfast nook

Modern home with Dining Room. Photo 12 of The Fletcher House
Hallway Photo 13 of The Fletcher House modern home

Hallway

Handle detail Photo 14 of The Fletcher House modern home

Handle detail

Hallway Photo 15 of The Fletcher House modern home

Hallway

Modern home with Living Room, Coffee Tables, and Chair. Living room with torii beam Photo 16 of The Fletcher House

Living room with torii beam

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, and Mid-Century Building Type. Exterior Photo 17 of The Fletcher House

Exterior

Modern home with Exterior, Mid-Century Building Type, and House Building Type. Office Photo 18 of The Fletcher House

Office

Kitchen Photo 19 of The Fletcher House modern home

Kitchen

Modern home with Chair. Bedroom Photo 20 of The Fletcher House

Bedroom

Credits

Posted By
@undefined