The Fletcher House
One of New Zealand's finest mid century homes designed in 1962 by notable architects Hall & Mackenzie for the owners of the Fletcher Construction family. Further details fletcherhouse.co.nz
Servery
Built in joinery
Front entrance
Living room
Living Room
Dining room
1965 archival image
Floating marble hearth
Motif detail
Entance
Breakfast nook
Hallway
Handle detail
Hallway
Living room with torii beam
Exterior
Office
Kitchen
Bedroom