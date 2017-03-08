The Farmers' House
The Farmers' House in Freiburg, Germany, showcases natural wood in its most beautiful form. The double imbricated glass facade showcases a highly weather proof glass frontage and allows for fascinating light reflections. The energy efficient and ecologically sound passive building beautifully showcases modern and sustainable building construction.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
The Farmers' House from the outside
Close-up of the LängleGlas Glass-Fastening-System
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- Werkgruppe Lahr
Builder
- www.langleglas.com
Photographer
- Oswin Längle
- Werkgruppe Lahr
Overview
Structure
Office
Style
Modern
Year
2014
Square Feet
120.774