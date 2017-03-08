The Farmers' House

By
The Farmers' House
The Farmers' House in Freiburg, Germany, showcases natural wood in its most beautiful form. The double imbricated glass facade showcases a highly weather proof glass frontage and allows for fascinating light reflections. The energy efficient and ecologically sound passive building beautifully showcases modern and sustainable building construction.

The Farmers' House from the outside

Close-up of the LängleGlas Glass-Fastening-System

Credits

Posted By
Architect
  • Werkgruppe Lahr
Builder
  • www.langleglas.com
Photographer
  • Oswin Längle
  • Werkgruppe Lahr
Structure
  • Office
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2014
    • Square Feet
  • 120.774