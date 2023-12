Landscaping

Some 2,400 square feet of artificial grass provide a maintenance-free landscape for most of the home’s exterior spaces, including its two enclosed courtyards. At close to $14 a square foot, it was a pricey proposition, but Christopher wanted to embrace Leedy’s indoor/outdoor concept by leaving the doors open as much as possible, which would be less pleasant with grass clippings and dirt blowing in. “It cost a fortune, but it was worth it,” he says. “I can watch TV from my backyard.”