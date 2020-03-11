Living Room, Carpet Floor, Media Cabinet, Sectional, Floor Lighting, and End Tables Marshmallow Sofa: When Christopher spotted a limited-edition polka-dot version of George Nelson’s 1956 sofa on Craigslist, he called the seller and offered her $1,000 on the spot. “She said, ‘If you can be here in fifteen minutes, it’s yours,’” he recalls. Apparently, she was really ready to get rid of it. “As soon as I got there, she pushed it down the stairs,” he says. He had it reupholstered in Alexander Girard’s “Double Triangles” fabric, which, at $1,400 for the total yardage, cost more than the sofa itself. Photo 1 of 25 in The Ellison House by Dwell from Pop Art, Street Art, and Space-Age Furniture Collide at a Painter’s Midcentury Ranch Home in Florida

