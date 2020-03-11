Kitchen and Range Combo Oven and Stove Christopher found the 1962 Custom Imperial Flair combo oven-stove by Frigidaire/General Motors in perfect working order when he moved in—it just needed new burners. The eye-level dual ovens are fitted with glass doors that open vertically—a bit like the gullwing doors on a DeLorean—while the burners hide in a sliding drawer. With its Howard Miller–inspired clock and cursive labeling, the Flair was the “it” stove of the ’60s, seen in the kitchen of Samantha and Darrin Stephens on Bewitched. Photo 1 of 25 in The Ellison House by Dwell from Pop Art, Street Art, and Space-Age Furniture Collide at a Painter’s Midcentury Ranch Home in Florida

The Ellison House

Christopher found the 1962 Custom Imperial Flair combo oven-stove by Frigidaire/General Motors in perfect working order when he moved in—it just needed new burners. The eye-level dual ovens are fitted with glass doors that open vertically—a bit like the gullwing doors on a DeLorean—while the burners hide in a sliding drawer. With its Howard Miller–inspired clock and cursive labeling, the Flair was the “it” stove of the ’60s, seen in the kitchen of Samantha and Darrin Stephens on Bewitched.

