Combo Oven and Stove

Christopher found the 1962 Custom Imperial Flair combo oven-stove by Frigidaire/General Motors in perfect working order when he moved in—it just needed new burners. The eye-level dual ovens are fitted with glass doors that open vertically—a bit like the gullwing doors on a DeLorean—while the burners hide in a sliding drawer. With its Howard Miller–inspired clock and cursive labeling, the Flair was the “it” stove of the ’60s, seen in the kitchen of Samantha and Darrin Stephens on Bewitched.