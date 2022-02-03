The Drexel House
Situated in the coveted West Hollywood district of Los Angeles, our clients wanted a full remodel that included, tall ceilings, oak flooring/cabinetry, and contemporary minimalist decor. Fully gutting the interior we updated the floor layout and reworked the exterior, adding in a must-have pool for the LA heat. Creating an entirely new Luxe-approved house.
Chic fireplace living area with high ceilings
Side view of living area
Red zellige tiling and double sconce combo with a stoneland sink
Dining room area
Open concept kitchen area with wood accents
Side view of open concept kitchen area
Outdoor fireplace arrangement
Master bedroom with shelves from AtoZcabinets
Freestanding bathtub and double vanity combo
Stone Shower Stall
Single bathroom with zellige tiling
Open concept pool area
Art deco console table
Built-in shelf nook next to the living fireplace
Gorgeous black stone bar area
Stoneland stone with a double vanity mirror
Exterior
Single bathroom with a Travertine sink