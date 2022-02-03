The Drexel House

By Luxe Remodeling
The Drexel House
View Photos

Situated in the coveted West Hollywood district of Los Angeles, our clients wanted a full remodel that included, tall ceilings, oak flooring/cabinetry, and contemporary minimalist decor. Fully gutting the interior we updated the floor layout and reworked the exterior, adding in a must-have pool for the LA heat. Creating an entirely new Luxe-approved house.

Luxe Remodeling uploaded The Drexel House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor’s Picks.
Chic fireplace living area with high ceilings Photo of The Drexel House modern home

Chic fireplace living area with high ceilings

Side view of living area Photo 2 of The Drexel House modern home

Side view of living area

Red zellige tiling and double sconce combo with a stoneland sink Photo 3 of The Drexel House modern home

Red zellige tiling and double sconce combo with a stoneland sink

Dining room area Photo 4 of The Drexel House modern home

Dining room area

Open concept kitchen area with wood accents Photo 5 of The Drexel House modern home

Open concept kitchen area with wood accents

Side view of open concept kitchen area Photo 6 of The Drexel House modern home

Side view of open concept kitchen area

Outdoor fireplace arrangement Photo 7 of The Drexel House modern home

Outdoor fireplace arrangement

Master bedroom with shelves from AtoZcabinets Photo 8 of The Drexel House modern home

Master bedroom with shelves from AtoZcabinets

Freestanding bathtub and double vanity combo Photo 9 of The Drexel House modern home

Freestanding bathtub and double vanity combo

Stone Shower Stall Photo 10 of The Drexel House modern home

Stone Shower Stall

Single bathroom with zellige tiling Photo 11 of The Drexel House modern home

Single bathroom with zellige tiling

Open concept pool area Photo 12 of The Drexel House modern home

Open concept pool area

Art deco console table Photo 13 of The Drexel House modern home

Art deco console table

Built-in shelf nook next to the living fireplace Photo 14 of The Drexel House modern home

Built-in shelf nook next to the living fireplace

Gorgeous black stone bar area Photo 15 of The Drexel House modern home

Gorgeous black stone bar area

Photo 16 of The Drexel House modern home
Stoneland stone with a double vanity mirror Photo 17 of The Drexel House modern home

Stoneland stone with a double vanity mirror

Exterior Photo 18 of The Drexel House modern home

Exterior

Single bathroom with a Travertine sink Photo 19 of The Drexel House modern home

Single bathroom with a Travertine sink

Credits

Posted By
Luxe Remodeling
@luxeremodeling

Overview