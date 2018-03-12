The Coachman Hotel is a new motel experience that embraces modern style and convenience while celebrating escapes to nature. Within a few blocks of Lake Tahoe and Heavenly Mountain Resort, the Hotel is both a retreat and gateway to the great outdoors. Guests can cool off in the pool in the summer, relax in the hot-tub in the winter, have a great cup of coffee in the morning, and gather for beers and shared stories around the fire pit after a day out in the wild.

The Coachman Hotel offers smartly designed rooms at an attractive price combined with purposeful design and programming to promote an approachable, friendly, and convivial atmosphere. The newly renovated Hotel features 42 rooms in South Lake Tahoe, California. Traditional king or two queen bed rooms make up most of the Hotel, but a handful of unique rooms including a Honeymoon room (with heart-shaped Jacuzzi tub) and a Two-Bedroom Suite are available. Pets are allowed in designated rooms with a one-time pet fee. We are a 5-minute walk from the Heavenly Gondola, Lakeside Beach, and the Stateline Casinos.

Text Courtesy of The Coachman Hotel