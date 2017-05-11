The Cliff modern house
The site is the one that helps the architect decide the design of the house. When it comes to this Cliff House, it was built on the coast of Nova Scotia, and from outside it reveals little. The granite landforms are put together with the cedar cladding. The house is positioned near the gray sea and the muted sky offers it a unique look. The design of the house does not feature any form or ornament, it is a simple cube that has a viewing deck. This modern house is right at home, when thinking that it was built in an austere area. The house resides on the ocean side, and one-half of the property is placed over a precipitous drop-off, from which its name, the Cliff House.
It is all about contemplating the nature
The main living space and the entry-level interior of the house offer a view of the horizon, sea and local topography. The house features an impossible light steel frame and concrete footings to support the cedar box that contains the living space. From the living room, the owners can capture a 180 degrees view, due to the panoramic windows. The bedroom offers an axial and longer view across the cliff that parallels with the coast.
A view from the inside
When it comes to the interior of the house, it features steel structure frames that have the role to resists the vertical and horizontal loads. However, they also give a shape to the modern design. When looking from the bedroom toward the living room, one can see only the ground far below. The furniture keeps a simple and geometric line, as one might expect. There are not too many items in this house, the entire experience of living in here relies on focusing on the landscape.
Credits
- Greg Richardson