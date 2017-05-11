The site is the one that helps the architect decide the design of the house. When it comes to this Cliff House, it was built on the coast of Nova Scotia, and from outside it reveals little. The granite landforms are put together with the cedar cladding. The house is positioned near the gray sea and the muted sky offers it a unique look. The design of the house does not feature any form or ornament, it is a simple cube that has a viewing deck. This modern house is right at home, when thinking that it was built in an austere area. The house resides on the ocean side, and one-half of the property is placed over a precipitous drop-off, from which its name, the Cliff House.