The Brucato House

By Martin Fenlon Architecture
The Brucato House
View Photos

The Brucato house is a rare example of new construction within a Historic Preservation Zone (HPOZ) in the city of Los Angeles. Located in the Highland Park-Garvanza district, which is the largest HPOZ in Los Angeles, the project consists of a new house that replaced the client’s small, aging bungalow. Since the original house was determined to be historically insignificant, its replacement would have to be compatible with the historic context and subject to the HPOZ board’s approval. And with a limited budget, it was critical to reuse certain elements of the structure, such as the existing foundation and parts of the existing framing.

The design takes cues from the neighboring historic architecture, comprised of a row of historic Airplane Bungalows. From the street, the massing and materiality of the new house appears similar to these neighboring structures. The second story of the house is stepped-back, and the new shiplap siding is painted in a similar brown color. References to mid-century modern architecture become apparent, specifically of the nearby work of Buff & Hensman (best known for their Case Study Houses).

A post & beam system organizes the primary spaces. Its light tan color differentiates it from the colors of the exterior cladding and interior spaces. In its original context, post & beam architecture implied a continuity of space; beams seamlessly passed from interior to exterior in one homogeneous, continuous flow. Here, the beams transition two very different spaces. Emerging from the depths of a private domesticity, they reach out past the building envelope, framing spaces of light, air, and sky.

Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, and House Building Type. View of Entry

View of Entry

Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, and House Building Type. View of Front

View of Front

Modern home with Outdoor and Back Yard. View of Yard

View of Yard

Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, and House Building Type. View of Second Story

View of Second Story

Modern home with Staircase and Wood Tread. View of Stairs

View of Stairs

Modern home with Bedroom. View out Master Bedroom

View out Master Bedroom

Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, House Building Type, and Flat RoofLine. View of Second Story at the Back

View of Second Story at the Back

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, and Flat RoofLine. Back of House

Back of House

Modern home with Bath Room, Drop In Tub, Enclosed Shower, Corner Shower, and Ceramic Tile Wall. Master Bathroom

Master Bathroom

Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, House Building Type, and Flat RoofLine. View of House in Context

View of House in Context

Model

Model

1st Floor Plan

1st Floor Plan

Second Floor Plan

Second Floor Plan

Longitudinal Section

Longitudinal Section

Transverse Sections

Transverse Sections