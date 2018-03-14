The Broadview Hotel
Located on the corner of Queen and Broadview in Toronto, Ontario, the red-brick, Romanesque Revival-style structure has undergone numerous names since it was originally built in 1891. From its time serving as the headquarters for a soap factory, to the years it was infamously known as Jilly's Strip Club, this historic architectural landmark has now been revamped into the swanky Broadview Hotel.
Although it took several years of renovation, Toronto–based firm ERA Architects beautifully restored many of the building's existing exterior details, while the creative team at DesignAgency reimagined the interiors.
The seventh floor is home to The Rooftop, a lounge, and bar set in a glass box adjoined with the buildings roof terrace and historic tower.
The light-filled café and bar were envisioned as a social hub for hotel guests as well as the surrounding community.
There's no doubt the teams had their work cut out for them, as the building had been steadily declining since the '70s. Yet, after looking to the building’s storied past and the neighborhood’s current youthful vibe for inspiration, they were able to create a new authentic atmosphere that simultaneously combines historic details with contemporary style.
The ground-floor cafe features large street-facing windows and plenty of natural light.
"Through the transformation of the hotel, we embraced a building that had been unseen for a long time and made it visible with a layering of design elements inspired by its own history, " explains Matt Davis, co-founding partner at DesignAgency.
The lobby is a vibrant mix of gold and granite with deep green leather vintage seating.
Vintage details like this antique phone herald back to the building's past.
Deep dark red velvet floor-to-ceiling curtains paired against bronze lighting and dark wood floors define the vintage vibe in the guest rooms.
A detail of the patterned wallpaper in the bedroom,
A glass volume inserted on the roof hosts the lounge and bar. Blue walls and brass pendant lighting in the bar area are juxtaposed against the bright and airy dining area.
The dining area enjoys panoramic elevated views of the city.
The Rooftop restaurant and terrace—tucked away in the building’s historic tower.