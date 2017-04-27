Karhusaari

By Alvardag
Karhusaari
A scandinavian home with Japanese influence. Mixture of materials, ecological choices and contrast makes this home one of a kind. Design by Lauri Ylönen and Pekka Saatsi.

Open kitchen with view to the atrium and cherry trees

Open kitchen with view to the atrium and cherry trees

Spa

Spa

Calm and private sauna and pool area with view to the atrium

Calm and private sauna and pool area with view to the atrium

This hidden gem has luxury in the midst of a tree line.

This hidden gem has luxury in the midst of a tree line.

Credits

Alvardag
Architect

Overview

Location
  • Helsinki, Suomi
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Scandanavian
    • Year
  • 2014
    • Square Feet
  • 5400
    • Lot Size
  • 29063