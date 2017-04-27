Karhusaari
By Alvardag
A scandinavian home with Japanese influence. Mixture of materials, ecological choices and contrast makes this home one of a kind. Design by Lauri Ylönen and Pekka Saatsi.
Open kitchen with view to the atrium and cherry trees
Spa
Calm and private sauna and pool area with view to the atrium
This hidden gem has luxury in the midst of a tree line.
Architect
- Alvardag
- Pekka Saatsi
Overview
Location
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Scandanavian
Year
2014
Square Feet
5400
Lot Size
29063