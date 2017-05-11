The Barn

The Barn
This modern take on the rustic barn offers a unique space for guests to soak in the gorgeous mountain vistas near Jackson, Wyoming.

Carney Logan Burke Architects has offices in Jackson, Wyoming and Bozeman, Montana. They also possess an impressive portfolio of architectural pieces that are both modern and rustic—impressive marriages of new and old that seem to naturally augment and honor the surrounding landscape.

The Barn, as this project is affectionately named, is a mix of modern materials in a rustic package, which is well suited for the Wyoming location. Built to house the clients' many visitors, it also holds an indoor gym and a first-floor garage for a vintage car collection.

Modern home with Exterior, Gambrel RoofLine, Cabin Building Type, Wood Siding Material, and Shingles Roof Material.
The extensive use of natural wood on nearly every surface makes the inside of The Barn feel like an extension of the landscape outside.

This living/bedroom space showcases neutral tones and shades of white to contrast the continued use of natural, treated wood surfaces.

A small dining space and kitchen area blend into the expansive wood paneling used throughout The Barn.

This garage space uses iconic checkerboard floor tiles to contrast the rustic barn door that provides entry to the rest of The Barn.

Another view of the garage reveals its extensive space to house vehicles and protect them from the elements.

A classic VW bus in vintage colors shows both the scale and scope of The Barn and its surrounding scenery.

Modern home with Exterior, Cabin Building Type, Gambrel RoofLine, Metal Siding Material, and Shingles Roof Material. Photo 8 of The BarnView Photos

  • WRJ Design Associates
  • Wilson, Wyoming
  • House (Single Residence)
  • Modern
  • 2016

