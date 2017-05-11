This modern take on the rustic barn offers a unique space for guests to soak in the gorgeous mountain vistas near Jackson, Wyoming.

Carney Logan Burke Architects has offices in Jackson, Wyoming and Bozeman, Montana. They also possess an impressive portfolio of architectural pieces that are both modern and rustic—impressive marriages of new and old that seem to naturally augment and honor the surrounding landscape.

The Barn, as this project is affectionately named, is a mix of modern materials in a rustic package, which is well suited for the Wyoming location. Built to house the clients' many visitors, it also holds an indoor gym and a first-floor garage for a vintage car collection.