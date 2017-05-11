The Balnarring Beach House
With its sprawling rectilinear design this house is truly the ideal beach house, built for entertaining friends and family.
Designed by Pleysier Perkins using the standard Mod design as a starting point, the layout was then tailored to create an unique architectural solution that met the client’s needs.
The Balnarring Beach house features 4 bedrooms, a spacious games room, an open plan living, dining and kitchen area that opens up onto several spacious deck areas allowing the owners to relax or entertain guests outside on warm summer days.
uploaded The Balnarring Beach House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- Pleysier Perkins
Photographer
- Dan Hocking
Overview
Location
Partial Baths
1
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Midcentury
Year
2017