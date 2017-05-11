With its sprawling rectilinear design this house is truly the ideal beach house, built for entertaining friends and family.

Designed by Pleysier Perkins using the standard Mod design as a starting point, the layout was then tailored to create an unique architectural solution that met the client’s needs.

The Balnarring Beach house features 4 bedrooms, a spacious games room, an open plan living, dining and kitchen area that opens up onto several spacious deck areas allowing the owners to relax or entertain guests outside on warm summer days.