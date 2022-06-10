The Anderson-Carrick House
Mid-century Modern Home Is Given New Life By Removing Two Soul-Sucking Additions.
Nine years in the making, this 1959 fanned, l-shape home designed by architect Paul Tay is brough back to life by going back to its roots. Unfortunately, many of its original details were removed, covered or altered; the terrazzo was covered by ceramic tile, the entry closet was removed, room dividers destroyed and two awkward additions concealed the indoor/outdoor integration (one of these additions completely concealed an interior courtyard). During the extensive restoration and remodel, all of these aspects have been corrected and given new life while modern details were brought into the core systems, kitchen and bathrooms.
The Homeowners Association of this community requires that all home remodels be presented and reviewed by the HOAs Architectural Review Board. During the project review the Board stated, "We believe this is the first time that anyone has actually made their home SMALLER (because of the removal of the two additions equaling almost 750 square feet)."
Truly exemplifying that smaller can be better, this home has returned to its roots and now basks in its former glory.
Front entry with reflection pond and pivot-panel fence separating the atrium.
Reflection pond with cantilever decking adjacent to the interior atrium.
Rear sun deck with firepit.
Hot tub complete with tanning ledge and adjacent pool with larger tanning ledge.
Overview of the l-shaped home with white gravel roof.
Living room, dining room and kitchen are connected to the outdoors through 5 sets of sliding doors.
Terrazzo floors unify the space and reflect the bright light.
Indoor / outdoor integration.
Kitchen sits in the true heart of the home.
Kitchen spills upon the interior atrium.
Atrium connects the guest suite to the public spaces of the home.
Local artist created a mural behind a sliding panel door that conceals the kitchen when needed for formal dinner parties.
Media room with an expansive sectional that is a favorite spot for the entire family.
The pivot door dissects the front entry, the interior entry and the adjacent atrium.
Original to the home, this powder room with floating vanity was pink. This theme was carried forward and embellished.
The guest sweet is private and connected through glazing to the interior atrium.
The green tile in the guest bath is divine and sunlit by the bright skylight above.
The primary bedroom is anchored by a corner of glazing and captures some of the best views of the rear yard.
A private courtyard sits behind the primary bathroom and is accessed from the yard through a meandering path within the Japanese-inspired landscape.
The floating vanity is surrounded by glazing; the result is dramatic horizontality.
Credits
- Paul Tay, Jon Glasgow
- Mike Baron
- JMC Builders
- REWS Media