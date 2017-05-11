The Amado

The Amado
$1,750 per night

House12 guests6bd5ba
Palm Springs, California
If you’ve researched boutique accommodations in Palm Springs, California, then it’s likely that you’ve stumbled across The Amado. The five-room hotel was originally built in 1955 and overhauled by the owner, photographer Jaime Kowal. Each unit is its own king suite with private kitchens, living rooms, and dining rooms included. A landscaped courtyard surrounds a pool, while loungers, a community table, a barbecue, and a fire pit encourage communal, outdoor living.

The wood-and-brick structure, painted white with a cheery orange doors, embodies quintessential Palm Springs architecture with a fresh, contemporary twist. Tongue-and-groove ceilings with exposed beams, an original fireplace, and clerestory windows round out the midcentury charm. Buyers can choose to purchase the furnishings as well, which are minimalist with Southwestern-inspired textures.

  • Jaime Kowal

  • Palm Springs, California
  • 6
  • 5
  • Midcentury
  • 1955
  • 3800

  • Dwell