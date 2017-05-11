If you’ve researched boutique accommodations in Palm Springs, California, then it’s likely that you’ve stumbled across The Amado. The five-room hotel was originally built in 1955 and overhauled by the owner, photographer Jaime Kowal. Each unit is its own king suite with private kitchens, living rooms, and dining rooms included. A landscaped courtyard surrounds a pool, while loungers, a community table, a barbecue, and a fire pit encourage communal, outdoor living.