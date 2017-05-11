Te Kahu Villa

By
Te Kahu Villa
View Photos

$2,741 per night

House8 guests4bd4ba
Wanaka, Otago, New Zealand
Book This

With its timber cedar cladding and contemporary shape, this rental is cleverly camouflaged in the tussock grasslands of the South Island. As if the Lord of the Rings landscape and five-star views weren’t enough, Te Kahu holds a treasure trove of fine art and custom decor from all over the world. (It’s no wonder the property won New Zealand’s Home of the Year Award in 2010.)

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Photographer
  • Release Wanaka
Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 4
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)