The owners loved their mid-century post and beam home, but the spaces were feeling a little tight, especially with a baby on the way.

To make the home feel bigger without enlarging the footprint, we removed the large central room divider to create a bright, open space. Next, we shifted the kitchen—with its crisp, white cabinets, colorful mosaic tiles, and walnut accents—to one side. Islands on wheels offer multiple layout possibilities, while custom walnut built-ins offer hidden storage and reduce the need for furniture. Full-height glazing on both sizes of this space open onto large, level decks, creating a strong indoor-outdoor connection and providing plenty of natural light.

A crisp, modern palette complements the mid-century exterior and extends into the bright and airy bathroom, where decorative cement floor tiles serve as the focal point.