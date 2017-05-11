Tamalpais Street Residence

By Ogawa Fisher Architects
Tamalpais Street Residence
View Photos

The owners loved their mid-century post and beam home, but the spaces were feeling a little tight, especially with a baby on the way.

To make the home feel bigger without enlarging the footprint, we removed the large central room divider to create a bright, open space. Next, we shifted the kitchen—with its crisp, white cabinets, colorful mosaic tiles, and walnut accents—to one side. Islands on wheels offer multiple layout possibilities, while custom walnut built-ins offer hidden storage and reduce the need for furniture. Full-height glazing on both sizes of this space open onto large, level decks, creating a strong indoor-outdoor connection and providing plenty of natural light.

A crisp, modern palette complements the mid-century exterior and extends into the bright and airy bathroom, where decorative cement floor tiles serve as the focal point.

To make the home feel bigger without enlarging the footprint, we removed the large central room divider to create a bright, open space.

The kitchen and living area of this mid-century home features all white cabinets, light wood floors and full height windows providing plenty of natural light.

The kitchen features crisp, white cabinets, colorful mosaic tiles, and walnut accents.

Custom walnut built-ins offer storage and reduce the need for furniture in the Tamalpais Street Residence. Ogawa Fisher Architects removed a large central room divider to create a bright, open space.

Custom walnut built-ins offer hidden storage along one side of the hallway.

A crisp, modern palette complements the mid-century exterior and extends into the bright and airy bathroom, where decorative cement floor tiles serve as the focal point.

