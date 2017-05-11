The new family house is positioned along the site’s ridge and oriented toward the creek. Built in October 2016 with insulated concrete form and fiber cement panel, the front cantilever house with the linear composition provided a large front yard with minimal site intrusion, and preserved the vast majority of mature trees and forest on the site. The opening space, on the first floor, is between a guest room and dining area through kitchen and living with a concrete fireplace. The second floor includes master bedroom, other bedroom, balcony, library and outdoor deck. The structure’s natural fiber cement exterior is in keeping with the proximity and rustic character of the park.

In the main entrance, an exterior stairway spans the carport and the front door of the first floor, through Cor-ten metal panels, providing natural light and a way for air to move throughout the house. The stairs, supported by metal channels and posts, are placed in different directions between the landscaping and carport levels. The oak wood treads are placed on open risers with max. 4 inches to the centerline of each by the code in between the metal channels and stainless steel cable guard rails.

The heating system in the house is radiant heat flooring (both first and second floors) and the A/C system has two fan compressors which is placed on the roof with an access ship ladder to the 2nd floor deck. They are still working in their systems which are more cost effective for a long term.

A bridge with the same type of handrails and cables spans the two-story space above the kitchen and living areas, from the library to the bedroom on the second floor. The large expanses of glass of living placed from first floor to the ceiling provide views into the south-west park and forest and toward the creek while admitting sunlight into the house at all times of day throughout the year. Another large north-east translucent panel, which keeps the privacy from the neighbor, provides natural sunlight for both two levels.

The house's location on the hill is a second house away from Sligo Creek Park with a short distance walk. The Silver Spring downtown with restaurants, retails, malls, theaters, etc. is a five minutes to drive in a nice neighborhood area. A time travel in car/bus to public schools as elementary, middle school and high school is between 5 and 15 minutes away.

