Greenville Escape by Turkel Design

By Turkel Design
Greenville Escape by Turkel Design
View Photos

Turkel Design was selected to design the first home for the Ridges at Paris Mountain, an 18 lot mountain retreat with fantastic views of the Park Mountain State Park. Read about The Ridges at Paris Mountain.

This project was constructed by our builder partner Dillard Jones Builders.

Turkel Design uploaded Greenville Escape by Turkel Design through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.

Credits

Posted By
Turkel Design
@turkeldesign
Architect
Builder
  • Dillard Jones Builders
Structure
  • House (Single Residence)