The Pacific West Coast meets innovative, cutting-edge design. Just 30 minutes from Victoria on a stunning 67-acre oceanfront parcel, this award-winning home is sited close to its 1,400 linear feet of shoreline. 10,700 sq. ft of extraordinary contemporary lines are accentuated by a Garry Oak grove, private beach and the dramatic Olympic Mountain backdrop.

See the listing here: www.sothebysrealty.com/eng...