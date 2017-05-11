Award-Winning Oceanfront Property in BC Asks $19.9M
The Pacific West Coast meets innovative, cutting-edge design. Just 30 minutes from Victoria on a stunning 67-acre oceanfront parcel, this award-winning home is sited close to its 1,400 linear feet of shoreline. 10,700 sq. ft of extraordinary contemporary lines are accentuated by a Garry Oak grove, private beach and the dramatic Olympic Mountain backdrop.
See the listing here: www.sothebysrealty.com/eng...
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- Marco Simcic
Photographer
- Sotheby's International Realty Canada
Overview
Bedrooms
6
Full Baths
7
Partial Baths
1
Square Feet
10700