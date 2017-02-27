A modern remodel to an outdated single-family historic residence to help create a timeless feel for years to come. Using only the existing footprint, we opened up and consolidated the existing spaces to make them feel larger and brighter.

We tied the existing space to the outdoor private pool area with a glass multi-sliding pocket door and expansive windows in the kitchen overlooking the exterior.

We chose a light and cool color palette to put life back into the space. We chose warm natural wood materials throughout to balance the cool color scheme.