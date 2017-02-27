Sunnyvale Residence
By Black Rabbit
A modern remodel to an outdated single-family historic residence to help create a timeless feel for years to come. Using only the existing footprint, we opened up and consolidated the existing spaces to make them feel larger and brighter.
We tied the existing space to the outdoor private pool area with a glass multi-sliding pocket door and expansive windows in the kitchen overlooking the exterior.
We chose a light and cool color palette to put life back into the space. We chose warm natural wood materials throughout to balance the cool color scheme.
Credits
Posted By
Interior Design
- Maryl Giorgi
- Black Rabbit
Builder
- Melde Construction
Photographer
- Scott Wade
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
3
Full Baths
2
Partial Baths
1
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Midcentury
Year
2013
Square Feet
1825