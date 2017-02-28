Strass Residence

By
Strass Residence
View Photos

The L-Shaped configuration of the Strass Residence aims to subtly incorporate itself into the existing neighborhood fabric, while tucking the larger two-story private wing away from the street.

The design has an indirect yet celebrated entry, organizing a procession to the back yard. A large existing tree on the site separates the common areas from the private realms, along with a glazed corridor and distinctive staircase. The scheme enables open, airy, and light-filled interior spaces through carefully designed openings - each forming an intimate connection to the outdoors. The common areas bleed outside to enhance indoor-outdoor entertainment, while the private wing has its own secluded patio area.

uploaded Strass Residence through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Strass Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photography: Atelier Wong Photography Photo of Strass Residence modern homeView Photos

Strass Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photography: Atelier Wong Photography

Strass Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photography: Twist Tours Photo 2 of Strass Residence modern homeView Photos

Strass Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photography: Twist Tours

Strass Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photography: Atelier Wong Photography Photo 3 of Strass Residence modern homeView Photos

Strass Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photography: Atelier Wong Photography

Strass Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photography: Twist Tours Photo 4 of Strass Residence modern homeView Photos

Strass Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photography: Twist Tours

Strass Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photography: Atelier Wong Photography Photo 5 of Strass Residence modern homeView Photos

Strass Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photography: Atelier Wong Photography

Strass Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photography: Atelier Wong Photography Photo 6 of Strass Residence modern homeView Photos

Strass Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photography: Atelier Wong Photography

Strass Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photography: Twist Tours Photo 7 of Strass Residence modern homeView Photos

Strass Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photography: Twist Tours

Strass Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photography: Twist Tours Photo 8 of Strass Residence modern homeView Photos

Strass Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photography: Twist Tours

Strass Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photography: Atelier Wong Photography Photo 9 of Strass Residence modern homeView Photos

Strass Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photography: Atelier Wong Photography

Strass Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photography: Atelier Wong Photography Photo 10 of Strass Residence modern homeView Photos

Strass Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photography: Atelier Wong Photography

Strass Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photography: Twist Tours Photo 11 of Strass Residence modern homeView Photos

Strass Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photography: Twist Tours

Strass Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photography: Atelier Wong Photography Photo 12 of Strass Residence modern homeView Photos

Strass Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photography: Atelier Wong Photography

Strass Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photography: Atelier Wong Photography Photo 13 of Strass Residence modern homeView Photos

Strass Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photography: Atelier Wong Photography

Strass Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photography: Atelier Wong Photography Photo 14 of Strass Residence modern homeView Photos

Strass Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photography: Atelier Wong Photography

Strass Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photography: Atelier Wong Photography Photo 15 of Strass Residence modern homeView Photos

Strass Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photography: Atelier Wong Photography

Strass Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photography: Anna Katsios Photo 16 of Strass Residence modern homeView Photos

Strass Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photography: Anna Katsios

Photo 17 of Strass Residence modern homeView Photos

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Matt Fajkus Architecture
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • Austin, Texas
    • Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2017
    • Square Feet
  • 2924
    • Lot Size
  • 9464 sqf