Strass Residence
The L-Shaped configuration of the Strass Residence aims to subtly incorporate itself into the existing neighborhood fabric, while tucking the larger two-story private wing away from the street.
The design has an indirect yet celebrated entry, organizing a procession to the back yard. A large existing tree on the site separates the common areas from the private realms, along with a glazed corridor and distinctive staircase. The scheme enables open, airy, and light-filled interior spaces through carefully designed openings - each forming an intimate connection to the outdoors. The common areas bleed outside to enhance indoor-outdoor entertainment, while the private wing has its own secluded patio area.
Strass Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photography: Atelier Wong Photography
Credits
- Matt Fajkus Architecture
- Atelier Wong Photography
- Twist Tours