Stouffville Residence

By Trevor McIvor Architect
Stouffville Residence
Resting on a rolling field, this modern rural country home outside Toronto was inspired by the stone walls that were used to separate farmers fields. Stouffville Residence is grounded in the earth then cantilevered over a rolling landscape.

The stone entry wall, low and private, hints program through a series of translucent glass boxes punching through the otherwise monolithic wall. This wall acts as a key organizational element anchoring a series of glass volumes that open up to the south of the project overlooking the property and offering commanding views of the landscape. The orientation of the project intends to minimize the building’s impact on the area while maximizing site lines and access to light. The roof seemingly floats above the stone entry wall suggesting a more gestural and dynamic roof on the buildings other face. Finishes include local granite, Canadian cedar, polished concrete. Radiant in-floor heating is provided by a trenched geothermal loop.

The approach featuring glass boxes

The approach featuring glass boxes

Rear view onto vast landscape with strong lines, custom curtain wall and large overhangs to protect form the sunlight

Rear view onto vast landscape with strong lines, custom curtain wall and large overhangs to protect form the sunlight

main floor plan

main floor plan

longitudinal sectional perspective drawing

longitudinal sectional perspective drawing

cross-sectional perspective drawings of main living space

cross-sectional perspective drawings of main living space

site plan drawing

site plan drawing

living room and kitchen

living room and kitchen

main living room space with custom curtain wall

main living room space with custom curtain wall

kitchen elevation

kitchen elevation

kitchen and hall

kitchen and hall

kitchen details

kitchen details

Glazed hallway

Glazed hallway

Hall and main feature stair with concrete-filled steel treads

Hall and main feature stair with concrete-filled steel treads

Hallway and double-height stair

Hallway and double-height stair

Feature stair

Feature stair

Master bathroom with backlit pop out wind boxes.

Master bathroom with backlit pop out wind boxes.

Dining Room looking out onto side patio

Dining Room looking out onto side patio

Sleek concrete tread stair meets polished concrete flooring on lower level

Sleek concrete tread stair meets polished concrete flooring on lower level

Ipe deck patio

Ipe deck patio

Large overhang over main entrance

Large overhang over main entrance