Resting on a rolling field, this modern rural country home outside Toronto was inspired by the stone walls that were used to separate farmers fields. Stouffville Residence is grounded in the earth then cantilevered over a rolling landscape.

The stone entry wall, low and private, hints program through a series of translucent glass boxes punching through the otherwise monolithic wall. This wall acts as a key organizational element anchoring a series of glass volumes that open up to the south of the project overlooking the property and offering commanding views of the landscape. The orientation of the project intends to minimize the building’s impact on the area while maximizing site lines and access to light. The roof seemingly floats above the stone entry wall suggesting a more gestural and dynamic roof on the buildings other face. Finishes include local granite, Canadian cedar, polished concrete. Radiant in-floor heating is provided by a trenched geothermal loop.