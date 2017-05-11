Stouffville Residence
Resting on a rolling field, this modern rural country home outside Toronto was inspired by the stone walls that were used to separate farmers fields. Stouffville Residence is grounded in the earth then cantilevered over a rolling landscape.
The stone entry wall, low and private, hints program through a series of translucent glass boxes punching through the otherwise monolithic wall. This wall acts as a key organizational element anchoring a series of glass volumes that open up to the south of the project overlooking the property and offering commanding views of the landscape. The orientation of the project intends to minimize the building’s impact on the area while maximizing site lines and access to light. The roof seemingly floats above the stone entry wall suggesting a more gestural and dynamic roof on the buildings other face. Finishes include local granite, Canadian cedar, polished concrete. Radiant in-floor heating is provided by a trenched geothermal loop.
The approach featuring glass boxes
Rear view onto vast landscape with strong lines, custom curtain wall and large overhangs to protect form the sunlight
main floor plan
longitudinal sectional perspective drawing
cross-sectional perspective drawings of main living space
site plan drawing
living room and kitchen
main living room space with custom curtain wall
kitchen elevation
kitchen and hall
kitchen details
Glazed hallway
Hall and main feature stair with concrete-filled steel treads
Hallway and double-height stair
Feature stair
Master bathroom with backlit pop out wind boxes.
Dining Room looking out onto side patio
Sleek concrete tread stair meets polished concrete flooring on lower level
Ipe deck patio
Large overhang over main entrance