Stanhope Gardens is a minimalist interior located in London, United Kingdom, designed by Carl Turner Architects. The substantial refurbishment of this Georgian Style end of terrace in West London was commissioned by developers in 2016. The architects looked at the project with a fresh approach and decided to relocate the staircase in order to provide better proportioned and more flexible rooms throughout the house. The existing windows along the North elevation provide sufficient natural light to the new layout. The bright split-level kitchen and dining space on the ground floor and the multipurpose family room on the basement become the core of the project. Through lowering part of the existing basement level, we gained a higher and brighter dining space on the ground floor and a utility and storage space on the basement level. The lounge area on the third floor could be used as an entertainment space as well as a cosy snug. The lounge is directly connected to the roof terrace where planters offer a good level of privacy, whilst overlooking the historical neighborhood of South Kensington.