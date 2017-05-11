Stalinskaya Building
Project of Stalinskaya building by Geometrium design studio.
Geometrium's design expertise lies in the apartment sphere, and the Stalinskaya building is no exception—this compact yet stylish kitchen packs a serious punch.
This minimal hallway’s white paint, light wood floor, and mirrored walls make it appear larger than it actually is.