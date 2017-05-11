Stairway to Heaven

By
Stairway to Heaven
View Photos

$1,002 per night

House6 guests3bd2ba
Los Angeles, California
Book This

Experience complete relaxation from the moment you arrive at this exceptional 3BR/2.5BA architectural masterpiece. From the meditative walk up 52 steps, to the tranquil sounds of the bubbling fountain in the entryway, this exclusive getaway offers the perfect Zen retreat.

Affectionally called “Stairway to Heaven”, the home is constructed almost entirely of glass. Breathtaking features include an amazing open-concept floor plan with 270-degree views of Laurel Canyon. As the last home to be photographed by famed architectural photographer Julius Shulman, a print of this unique home has been exhibited around the world.

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Photographer
  • TurnKey Vacation Rentals

Overview

Location
  • Los Angeles, California
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Square Feet
  • 2214