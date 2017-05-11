Experience complete relaxation from the moment you arrive at this exceptional 3BR/ 2.5BA architectural masterpiece. From the meditative walk up 52 steps, to the tranquil sounds of the bubbling fountain in the entryway, this exclusive getaway offers the perfect Zen retreat.

Affectionally called “Stairway to Heaven”, the home is constructed almost entirely of glass. Breathtaking features include an amazing open-concept floor plan with 270-degree views of Laurel Canyon. As the last home to be photographed by famed architectural photographer Julius Shulman, a print of this unique home has been exhibited around the world.