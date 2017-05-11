Stacks Modern

Beautifully modern, these brand-new townhouses offer the best of contemporary living.
Located on the cusp of Arcadia Lite, these three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom, 2,200 square feet homes are all clean white lines, exposed concrete and timber flooring inside, with spectacular mountain and downtown Phoenix views from the 440 square foot rooftop terraces.
Each home is spread across three floors. The first floor features a full bedroom with ensuite bath, and on the third floor are the spacious master bedroom and guest bedroom.
The second floor is dedicated entirely to living. Here, the contemporary kitchen, complete with stainless steel Bertazzoni appliances and quartz countertops, opens to the family room with its soaring 10 foot ceilings. A three-fold pocket door opens this space onto a two-story deck offering the ultimate indoor/outdoor living experience. These homes have been fitted with 17 Seer air conditioning for climate comfort, as well as the latest technology and top-of-the-line products. They are located conveniently close to restaurants and entertainment centres, and offer a quick commute to the Esplanade, downtown Phoenix and Scottsdale.

Modern home with Kitchen, Medium Hardwood Floor, Ceiling Lighting, Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Engineered Quartz Counter, Wood Cabinet, Undermount Sink, and Dishwasher. Silestone Dekton countertops, a waterfall island and Bertazzoni appliance package. Photo of Stacks ModernView Photos

Silestone Dekton countertops, a waterfall island and Bertazzoni appliance package.

Modern home with Dining Room, Table, and Medium Hardwood Floor. Open floor plan concept with wood flooring and modern fixtures. Photo 2 of Stacks ModernView Photos

Open floor plan concept with wood flooring and modern fixtures.

Modern home with Bedroom, Dresser, Bed, Ceiling Lighting, Medium Hardwood Floor, Night Stands, and Table Lighting. Master suite with ample natural light and en suite bath. Photo 3 of Stacks ModernView Photos

Master suite with ample natural light and en suite bath.

Modern home with Bedroom, Ceiling Lighting, and Medium Hardwood Floor. First floor bedroom/office with en suite bath and concrete floors. Photo 4 of Stacks ModernView Photos

First floor bedroom/office with en suite bath and concrete floors.

Modern home with Outdoor and Rooftop. Entertain guests on your 440 sqft rooftop deck with built in barbecue and downtown Phoenix views. Photo 5 of Stacks ModernView Photos

Entertain guests on your 440 sqft rooftop deck with built in barbecue and downtown Phoenix views.

Modern home with Outdoor and Rooftop. Mountain views from your rooftop deck. Photo 6 of Stacks ModernView Photos

Mountain views from your rooftop deck.

Interior Design
Landscape Design
  • Studio Sprawl
Builder
  • Boxwell Southwest

Location
  • Phoenix, Arizona
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Year
  • 2017
    • Square Feet
  • 2200
    • Lot Size
  • 1291