Stacks Modern
Beautifully modern, these brand-new townhouses offer the best of contemporary living.
Located on the cusp of Arcadia Lite, these three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom, 2,200 square feet homes are all clean white lines, exposed concrete and timber flooring inside, with spectacular mountain and downtown Phoenix views from the 440 square foot rooftop terraces.
Each home is spread across three floors. The first floor features a full bedroom with ensuite bath, and on the third floor are the spacious master bedroom and guest bedroom.
The second floor is dedicated entirely to living. Here, the contemporary kitchen, complete with stainless steel Bertazzoni appliances and quartz countertops, opens to the family room with its soaring 10 foot ceilings. A three-fold pocket door opens this space onto a two-story deck offering the ultimate indoor/outdoor living experience. These homes have been fitted with 17 Seer air conditioning for climate comfort, as well as the latest technology and top-of-the-line products. They are located conveniently close to restaurants and entertainment centres, and offer a quick commute to the Esplanade, downtown Phoenix and Scottsdale.
Silestone Dekton countertops, a waterfall island and Bertazzoni appliance package.
Open floor plan concept with wood flooring and modern fixtures.
Master suite with ample natural light and en suite bath.
First floor bedroom/office with en suite bath and concrete floors.
Entertain guests on your 440 sqft rooftop deck with built in barbecue and downtown Phoenix views.
Mountain views from your rooftop deck.
Credits
- Studio Sprawl
- Boxwell Southwest