Southridge Family Residence

By jaclyn
Southridge Family Residence
The Southridge family residence was a thrilling passion project for our company and we are so thrilled with the outcome. Built from the ground up with the goal of creating a bright new home that felt like a warm hug.

Enter the home through a grand vaulted space with stunning millwork. Once you continue through one of the barrelled arch hallways you will enter the main living space of the home. The kitchen features a stunning 12' island with rounded ends (yes, ROUNDED!) flanked by a stunning private dining and a eat-in kitchen nook. This home has countless features that are subtle but thought provoking. A repeated curve detail throughout the home is a perfect example of that. The family room features a stunning vault with focal fireplace paired with copious amounts of glass to allow the owners to take in the 180 degree view of British Columbias beautiful mountain range.

Builder: Heirloom Projects
Designer: Heirloom Projects
Architect : Christophe Vaissade Designs
Photographer: E Fraser Photo
Furnishing: Heirloom Home Shop

