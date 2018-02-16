South Minneapolis Contemporary
The clients of this project purchased a very wide and shallow lot with the intention of tearing down the existing, very unusual house. They brought to the table a strong design vision and were very interested in being involved in the process. They had an affinity for mid century modern design, but wanted the new spaces to also have a “current” feel. The resulting house sits boldly along the long axis of the lot and opens the inside to wonderful views of the outside space while still allowing a sense of privacy.
Locale Design Build uploaded South Minneapolis Contemporary through Add A Home.
Kitchen
Kitchen looking towards Living Room
Living Room
Living Room fireplace
Living Room looking towards Kitchen and Dining Room
Office
Master Bedroom
Master Bath
Hall Bathroom
Laundry Room
Main stairs
