Somerville Residence
Somerville Residence is a minimalist architecture project located in Montreal, Canada, designed by _naturhumaine. A couple with two young children wishes to renovate a row house dating back to the 1970s. Being part of a set of rowhouses designed uniformly, no changes were brought to the exterior appearance of the house. Contained within a space of 16′-0 ” wide by 47′-0 ” in length, the residence is organized on 4 levels including the basement. The entire layout of the rooms has been completely reconfigured according to the new needs of the clients. An existing triple-height void topped by a skylight illuminates the heart of the house.
Kitchen / Dining Room
Kitchen island
Staircase
Staircase 2
Bathroom 1
Bathtub
- Sienna Construction
House (Single Residence)
Modern
2017
