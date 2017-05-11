Sombrilla is a collection of four townhouses offering luxury living in Oceanside, CA.

One townhome from the collection, a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom residence, is currently on the market. Located mere steps from the sand, the stunning pad offers outdoor living spaces, top-of-the-line interior finishes and ocean views. The developers of Sombrilla were truly thinking ahead of their time when they constructed this impressive modern home in the midst of Oceanside's revitalization.

The $ 1.249 million listing is held by Joseph Arendsen and Rachael Kaiser of Canter Brokerage.