Built for a family in California wanting a backyard office/guest house - this client had a love of the white-on-white aesthetic, in both modern and farmhouse styles. While this home was designed to be modern, the customer wanted to take a more traditional farmhouse approach in the interior. Tru Form Tiny is accommodating to the unique tastes of all of its customers, and customizes each unit to the client's specifications. This approach is costly, and comes at a price to Tru Form and the client, but it allows people to have a truly custom experience, and the highest quality craftsmanship. Tru Form Tiny uses the highest quality materials, no formaldehydes, particle board, or MDF. Our cabinetry and windows are always customized to the design of the home.

We offer several solar options. On this build for instance, because the client is in California and their power goes out regularly, they wanted a place to go while waiting for the power to come on. They wanted it to be affordable, so we installed a Goal Zero wired to the homes lighting and refrigerator. For charging phones and small devices, they will plug directly into the Goal Zero, and solar panels will regenerate the Goal Zero.

We've named this model the Urban Park Studio. It has been in development for a year. It's 18ft long and 11 ft wide. Currently our clients go through a design process to customize this unit with our in-house designer, Malia. She walks the client through a 3D model of the unit, and applies finishes and customizations (like stairs, kitchen layouts, vanity styles, door placement, etc) to the customers needs. Standard to this model is a folding door, 2 story closet (only bottom story section appears here), a 4.5 ft shower or bath, small modern style hickory vanity (not pictured here), small kitchen of various looks and configurations (which can be removed for a credit), queen size loft with large storable stair ladder (you can walk down forward facing), and main door awning. Upgrades include tiles, added exterior stairs, added awning, options to lighting, options to flooring, solar packages, and exterior siding options like Shou Sugi Ban and Metal.

There is a beam spanning over the folding door, this is not architectural and was requested by the client. If requested, It's a great place to hang a swing chair. However, the large diagonal beam is structurally engineered to this design. One corner of this model is hipped. This is a particularly beautiful element on this smaller model.

If 18 feet is just a little too small for you, Tru Form Tiny can add length to this model. We are currently developing a 22 ft version, and we have been building a 37 ft version (we will post the large one shortly).

Lead times range between 4 - 7 months. We also have other models available for immediate sale on occasion.

