Sleek Palm Springs House

$247 per night

House6 guests3bd2ba
Palm Springs, California
This refined three-bedroom, two-bathroom house offers guests a gorgeous pool and a hot tub surrounded by desert mountain views. Palm Canyon Drive, the local shopping and dining scene, is just a mile away. City life not your thing? Check out the hiking trails at the Indian Canyons, which are just a 17-minute drive away. The home is completely private, with tall trees acting as a natural barrier so you can soak in the sun.

Overview

Location
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Midcentury
    • Square Feet
  • 1405