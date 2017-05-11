Skyline to the Sea House
Down along a crescent hill, with views toward a private manège, this house follows the natural contours and terrain steps while dodging existing trees.
It is mostly built with Structurally Insulated Panels in lieu of conventional stick framing.
The energy efficiency is thus highly increased and the internal quietness almost surreal.
The overall aesthetics was for the building to blend as much as possible with the surrounding scenic views offered by Skyline Blvd.
Volumes of the structure descend down the hill.
Carport and home entrance
Home back view.
Island countertop and mirrored backsplash are the decorative elements in the minimally ornamented space.
Kitchen and dining area getting plenty of light from two-story high windows.
Airy living room.
Two-sided fireplace reaches mezzanine.
Corridor connecting upper and lower level of the house.
Reclaimed wood barn-doors
Light moves along the wall as the day progresses.
Master bedroom with large views.
Master suite bathroom
View from the upper terrace.
Credits
- Davide Gianella