Down along a crescent hill, with views toward a private manège, this house follows the natural contours and terrain steps while dodging existing trees.

It is mostly built with Structurally Insulated Panels in lieu of conventional stick framing.

The energy efficiency is thus highly increased and the internal quietness almost surreal.

The overall aesthetics was for the building to blend as much as possible with the surrounding scenic views offered by Skyline Blvd.

