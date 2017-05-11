Skyline Residence

By ShubinDonaldson
Skyline Residence
Skyline Residence is a contemporary three-story, three-bedroom hilltop home located on a complex site on the Santa Barbara Mesa. The site constraints required a unique formal solution deploying a concrete and steel structural frame to maximize the responsiveness of the structure and organizing the living spaces from the top down, connecting them by a continuous circulatory core to make the home feel open and spacious.

Each room of the residence has a connection to the exterior environment allowing the natural light and natural ventilation to flow through the house by taking advantage of the cool ocean breezes. Apertures between the floors create a natural exhaust pattern directing heat upwards through the central vertical circulation core and out of the structure. The exterior wood slat screen, awnings, and guardrails provide shading for the top floor to minimize heat-gain, while overhangs and exterior motorized blinds shade the glazing of the exterior envelope on the first floor.

The materials of the house were chosen to be maintenance-free and utilize time to increase their beauty. The exterior Ipe wood weather over time into a silver-gray finish, while the Corten steel ages naturally and develops a rich texture and patina. No gypsum wallboard or paint is used throughout the residence, and all millwork is made from high-quality plywood.

The Skyline Residence is ultra-responsive to the site constraints and shaped by an informed understanding of the view angles, honest material palette, and consistent with the values of modern, functional, efficient, and comfortable.

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, and Metal Roof Material.
The location in Santa Barbara, allows for indoor-outdoor living and the home caters to this flow.

The location in Santa Barbara, allows for indoor-outdoor living and the home caters to this flow.

The exterior deck seamlessly transitions into the interior of the home.

The exterior deck seamlessly transitions into the interior of the home.

A central stair allows for passive ventilation through the home, while serving as the homes central axis.

A central stair allows for passive ventilation through the home, while serving as the homes central axis.

Stairs were custom-fabricated and welded on-site during construction.

Stairs were custom-fabricated and welded on-site during construction.

The upper floor allows for expansive views of the California Coast.

The upper floor allows for expansive views of the California Coast.

Modern home with Living Room, Ceiling Lighting, Recessed Lighting, Chair, Coffee Tables, Concrete Floor, and Accent Lighting. Photo 7 of Skyline ResidenceView Photos
The kitchen opens to the open floor plate, allowing expansive views from any point in the space.

The kitchen opens to the open floor plate, allowing expansive views from any point in the space.

Stairway Fabrication Details

Stairway Fabrication Details

Skyline Residence Elevations

Skyline Residence Elevations

Modern home with Outdoor, Raised Planters, Flowers, Gardens, Horizontal Fences, Wall, Hardscapes, Walkways, and Post Lighting. Photo 11 of Skyline ResidenceView Photos
Modern home with Staircase, Metal Railing, Glass Railing, Concrete Tread, and Metal Tread. Photo 12 of Skyline ResidenceView Photos
Modern home with Living Room, Concrete Floor, Chair, and Ceiling Lighting. Photo 13 of Skyline ResidenceView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, Flat RoofLine, Wood Siding Material, Metal Roof Material, and House Building Type. Photo 14 of Skyline ResidenceView Photos

