SJ23 APARTMENT
This project aims to reorganize a chaotic structure in downtown Palma, creating a new axis that provides visual continuity and brings light in.
The folding ceiling language extends from room to room as a unifying element that reinforces spatial fluency.
At the back of the building an exterior terrace gives the apartment an unexpected peaceful oasis.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Interior Design
Photographer
- Mauricio Fuertes