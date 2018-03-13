SJ23 APARTMENT

By OLARQ Osvaldo Luppi Architects
SJ23 APARTMENT
This project aims to reorganize a chaotic structure in downtown Palma, creating a new axis that provides visual continuity and brings light in.
The folding ceiling language extends from room to room as a unifying element that reinforces spatial fluency.
At the back of the building an exterior terrace gives the apartment an unexpected peaceful oasis.

