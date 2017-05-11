Sister City
Brought to you by the creative team behind the Ace Hotels, Sister City is a new, 200-room hotel located next to the New Museum in New York’s Lower East Side. Atelier Ace took inspiration from Finnish saunas, Japanese bento boxes, prehistoric cliff dwellings, and composer John Cage’s experimental 4’33"—a score that comprises four minutes and 33 seconds of silence. The result is a series of serene, contemplative spaces that maintain a sense of buoyancy through organic shapes and playful touches.
A hallway of kiosks allows guests to easily check in, get key cards, and update reservations.
One of the sitting areas in the lobby immersed in plants and natural light.
Peering into the lobby through a latticed wall with arched door. It's these details that add a whimsical element to the hotel.
The rooms exude clean lines with all built in furniture aside for a stool.
Certain rooms have bunk beds to accommodate groups or families.
The intricate, speckled design of the vanity is paired with clean white walls and an illuminated circular mirror.
Last Night is permeated with wood slats, creating a warm space to sip and mingle.
While the design in the bar remains clean, the tones are moodier with an added touch of glam.
Credits
- Ace Atelier
- Adrian Gaut