Sister City

Sister City
Manhattan, New York, New York
Brought to you by the creative team behind the Ace Hotels, Sister City is a new, 200-room hotel located next to the New Museum in New York’s Lower East Side. Atelier Ace took inspiration from Finnish saunas, Japanese bento boxes, prehistoric cliff dwellings, and composer John Cage’s experimental 4’33"—a score that comprises four minutes and 33 seconds of silence. The result is a series of serene, contemplative spaces that maintain a sense of buoyancy through organic shapes and playful touches.

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Concrete Floor, End Tables, and Terrazzo Floor.
Modern home with Hallway, Terrazzo Floor, and Concrete Floor. A hallway of kiosks allows guests to easily check in, get key cards, and update reservations.

A hallway of kiosks allows guests to easily check in, get key cards, and update reservations.

Modern home with Living Room, Ceiling Lighting, Chair, Concrete Floor, Shelves, Terrazzo Floor, End Tables, and Track Lighting. One of the sitting areas in the lobby immersed in plants and natural light.

One of the sitting areas in the lobby immersed in plants and natural light.

Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, Chair, Ceiling Lighting, Sectional, Concrete Floor, Pendant Lighting, Terrazzo Floor, and End Tables. Peering into the lobby through a latticed wall with arched door. It's these details that add a whimsical element to the hotel.

Peering into the lobby through a latticed wall with arched door. It's these details that add a whimsical element to the hotel.

Modern home with Bedroom, Wall Lighting, Bed, Wardrobe, Lamps, Ceiling Lighting, Night Stands, Light Hardwood Floor, and Pendant Lighting. The rooms exude clean lines with all built in furniture aside for a stool.

The rooms exude clean lines with all built in furniture aside for a stool.

Modern home with Bedroom, Light Hardwood Floor, Bed, Wall Lighting, Bunks, and Night Stands. Certain rooms have bunk beds to accommodate groups or families.

Certain rooms have bunk beds to accommodate groups or families.

Modern home with Bath Room, Wall Lighting, Stone Counter, Accent Lighting, Undermount Sink, and Glass Tile Wall. The intricate, speckled design of the vanity is paired with clean white walls and an illuminated circular mirror.

The intricate, speckled design of the vanity is paired with clean white walls and an illuminated circular mirror.

Modern home with Dining Room, Ceiling Lighting, Bench, Table, Bar, Lamps, Chair, Stools, Concrete Floor, Wall Lighting, Accent Lighting, Track Lighting, and Pendant Lighting. Last Night is permeated with wood slats, creating a warm space to sip and mingle.

Last Night is permeated with wood slats, creating a warm space to sip and mingle.

Modern home with Dining Room, Ceiling Lighting, Chair, Bench, Concrete Floor, Stools, Table, Bar, Wall Lighting, Track Lighting, Terrazzo Floor, and Pendant Lighting. While the design in the bar remains clean, the tones are moodier with an added touch of glam.

While the design in the bar remains clean, the tones are moodier with an added touch of glam.

Interior Design
  • Ace Atelier
Photographer
  • Adrian Gaut
  • Hotel
  • Modern
  • 2019

  • Dwell
  • Dezeen