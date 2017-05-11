Brought to you by the creative team behind the Ace Hotels, Sister City is a new, 200-room hotel located next to the New Museum in New York’s Lower East Side. Atelier Ace took inspiration from Finnish saunas, Japanese bento boxes, prehistoric cliff dwellings, and composer John Cage’s experimental 4’33"—a score that comprises four minutes and 33 seconds of silence. The result is a series of serene, contemplative spaces that maintain a sense of buoyancy through organic shapes and playful touches.