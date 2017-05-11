Reimagined as a quiet retreat on a mixed-use Mission block, this former munitions depot was transformed into a single family residence by reworking existing forms. A bunker-like concrete structure was cut in half to form a covered patio that opens onto a new central courtyard. The residence behind was remodeled around a large central kitchen, with a combination skylight/hatch providing ample light and roof access. The multiple structures are tied together by untreated cedar siding, intended to gradually fade to grey to match the existing concrete and corrugated steel.