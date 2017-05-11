Shobac Cottages

By
Shobac Cottages
View Photos

$179 per night

Cottage5 guests
Nova Scotia, Canada
Book This

On the southern shore of Nova Scotia, near the port town of Lunenburg, architect Brian MacKay-Lyons and his wife Marilyn happened on the ruins of an abandoned fishing village.

French, German, and Swiss settlers had occupied the land in waves, leaving only dilapidated homes, and the surrounding forest had begun to reclaim the farmland. Undeterred, Brian, a partner at MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects, set out to clear and cultivate the site.

That was in 1988. Twenty years later, Shobac opened as an "agricultural village" with cattle, horses, and sheep roaming its pastures and drumlins, or hills created by passing glaciers. Visitors can rent any of the four cabins, the studio, the schoolhouse, the barn, Point House, or Enough House. Some buildings date back to the 1800s, and others are modern designs by Brian and Ghost Residency interns, creating a campus that evolves with time while keeping its historic roots alive.

Modern home with Outdoor, Slope, Grass, Trees, Wood Fences, Wall, and Horizontal Fences, Wall. Modeled after fishing huts, the cottages Hirtles, Gaff, LaHave, and Mosher provide two twin beds on the main floor and an open upstairs loft. Each building has a bathroom and shower as well as a fully equipped kitchen. Photo of Shobac CottagesView Photos

Modeled after fishing huts, the cottages Hirtles, Gaff, LaHave, and Mosher provide two twin beds on the main floor and an open upstairs loft. Each building has a bathroom and shower as well as a fully equipped kitchen.

Modern home with Dining Room, Chair, Light Hardwood Floor, Table, and Ceiling Lighting. Natural cedar lines the interior of Hirtles, which was upgraded to include a second bathroom and a jacuzzi tub that looks out onto the white sands of Hirtles Beach. Photo 2 of Shobac CottagesView Photos

Natural cedar lines the interior of Hirtles, which was upgraded to include a second bathroom and a jacuzzi tub that looks out onto the white sands of Hirtles Beach.

Modern home with Exterior, Cabin Building Type, Shed RoofLine, House Building Type, and Glass Siding Material. Situated on a cliff, the studio blocks the northern wind that blows over the sea. Photo 3 of Shobac CottagesView Photos

Situated on a cliff, the studio blocks the northern wind that blows over the sea.

Modern home with Office, Study Room Type, Chair, and Desk. A 40-foot table can be a shared workspace or provide banquet seating. The studio also contains a loft, two bathrooms, a kitchen, and a living room with leather furnishings and a fireplace. Photo 4 of Shobac CottagesView Photos

A 40-foot table can be a shared workspace or provide banquet seating. The studio also contains a loft, two bathrooms, a kitchen, and a living room with leather furnishings and a fireplace.

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Cabin Building Type, and Wood Siding Material. Brian rescued and transported the 1830 Chebogue schoolhouse from a community near Acadia, his hometown. Clapboard siding and cedar shingles make up the exterior walls and roof while wide pine boards were used for the flooring and wainscoting. Photo 5 of Shobac CottagesView Photos

Brian rescued and transported the 1830 Chebogue schoolhouse from a community near Acadia, his hometown. Clapboard siding and cedar shingles make up the exterior walls and roof while wide pine boards were used for the flooring and wainscoting.

Modern home with Living Room, Floor Lighting, Sofa, Wood Burning Fireplace, Light Hardwood Floor, Chair, Wall Lighting, Corner Fireplace, and Table. The open floor plan includes a kitchen with modern appliances, a half bath, and living and dining areas that open onto an outdoor terrace. A master bedroom and bunk room are upstairs along with a washer and dryer. Photo 6 of Shobac CottagesView Photos

The open floor plan includes a kitchen with modern appliances, a half bath, and living and dining areas that open onto an outdoor terrace. A master bedroom and bunk room are upstairs along with a washer and dryer.

Modern home with Exterior, Barn Building Type, Wood Siding Material, Cabin Building Type, and Shingles Roof Material. The Troop barn was slated for demolition in the Annapolis Valley, but Brian relocated it to Shobac for restoration. The post-and-beam structure boasts a 35-foot cathedral ceiling. Photo 7 of Shobac CottagesView Photos

The Troop barn was slated for demolition in the Annapolis Valley, but Brian relocated it to Shobac for restoration. The post-and-beam structure boasts a 35-foot cathedral ceiling.

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Table, and Light Hardwood Floor. At 2,000 square feet, the barn is an ideal setting for weddings, retreats, parties, and performances. Photo 8 of Shobac CottagesView Photos

At 2,000 square feet, the barn is an ideal setting for weddings, retreats, parties, and performances.

Modern home with Exterior, Gable RoofLine, Barn Building Type, Metal Siding Material, Metal Roof Material, Wood Siding Material, and Shingles Roof Material. The gabled roof on Enough House puts it in conversation with the adjacent Troop barn and Cheboque schoolhouse, but its Cor-Ten steel exterior makes it a unique addition to Shobac. Photo 9 of Shobac CottagesView Photos

The gabled roof on Enough House puts it in conversation with the adjacent Troop barn and Cheboque schoolhouse, but its Cor-Ten steel exterior makes it a unique addition to Shobac.

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Wood Burning Fireplace, Coffee Tables, Corner Fireplace, and Medium Hardwood Floor. A 24-foot corner window frames a pastoral scene to the north. Steel elements inside the house resonate with the exterior cladding, and both old and new furnishings. Enough House sleeps five and includes a full bathroom and kitchen. Photo 10 of Shobac CottagesView Photos

A 24-foot corner window frames a pastoral scene to the north. Steel elements inside the house resonate with the exterior cladding, and both old and new furnishings. Enough House sleeps five and includes a full bathroom and kitchen.

Modern home with Exterior, Shingles Roof Material, Cabin Building Type, Gable RoofLine, and Wood Siding Material. Point House stands on a peninsula that used to be a small fishing port. A dirt road leads to the shingled cottage and boathouse. Photo 11 of Shobac CottagesView Photos

Point House stands on a peninsula that used to be a small fishing port. A dirt road leads to the shingled cottage and boathouse.

Modern home with Exterior, Cabin Building Type, Wood Siding Material, Shingles Roof Material, and Gable RoofLine. The northern side presents a traditional face of shingles and gabled roof while the southern side incorporates tall glass windows. The buildings are raised on concrete foundations. Photo 12 of Shobac CottagesView Photos

The northern side presents a traditional face of shingles and gabled roof while the southern side incorporates tall glass windows. The buildings are raised on concrete foundations.

Modern home with Outdoor, Grass, Slope, Trees, and Horizontal Fences, Wall. In addition to cottage rentals, guests can reserve the entire Shobac campus for a secluded agrarian experience. Photo 13 of Shobac CottagesView Photos

In addition to cottage rentals, guests can reserve the entire Shobac campus for a secluded agrarian experience.

Credits

Posted By
@undefined

Overview

Location
  • Nova Scotia, Canada
    • Style
  • Rustic

    • Press

    Publications
  • Dwell