Shed o'Vation

View 15 Photos
Location
Seattle, Washington
Year
2021

Details

Square Feet
217
Lot Size
5,000

Credits

Posted by
Architect
Builder
Sound Builders NW
Photographer

From Best Practice

Best Practice originally designed the Shed-O-Vation as part of their Backyard Bump-Out project completed in 2018. When COVID forced these homeowners to confront the need to accommodate working and exercising from home, they reconsidered how to integrate these essential functions into a new home-life reality. With this in mind, they tapped the design team at Best Practice Architecture to devise a plan that reimagined and enlarged the existing backyard storage shed to provide much-needed relief. The design team transformed what was once a simple, utilitarian modern box to store bikes, exercise gear, and yard tools into a home office and multi-functional exercise studio with ample storage.

The contemporary aesthetic recalls the design elements from the primary house renovation, with each design decision carefully considered for function, multi-use, and comfort. Best Practice incorporated a large accordion glass door with a concrete bench seat to provide abundant natural light and connect the studio to the surrounding landscape. Wood-paneled cabinets expertly organize and conceal equipment while also creating a pleasant and clutter-free environment for both work and respite.