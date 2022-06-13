This medium size apartment is located in a historic casa di ringhiera in the

center of Monza.

In order to offer a privileged view of the surrounding city, the design process

began with the inversion of the existing living and sleeping areas.

Instead of opting for a rigid division of the interiors, the project is configured as

a series of spaces connected seamlessly, eliminating separations and doors as

much as possible.

For example, the separation between the entrance and the bedroom occurs by

opening and closing a door of the long custom-made wardrobe that defines one

side of the sleeping area in its entirety.

The highlight of the living room is the bespoke corner kitchen, which hides the

access to the anteroom and defines the dining area as a scenographic frame.

Materials, colors and furnishings recall the 70s with light irony and are mixed

with more scandinavian elements, helping to create, by contrast, a welcoming

and relaxing apartment.