Shades Of

By Atelierzero
This medium size apartment is located in a historic casa di ringhiera in the
center of Monza.
In order to offer a privileged view of the surrounding city, the design process
began with the inversion of the existing living and sleeping areas.
Instead of opting for a rigid division of the interiors, the project is configured as
a series of spaces connected seamlessly, eliminating separations and doors as
much as possible.
For example, the separation between the entrance and the bedroom occurs by
opening and closing a door of the long custom-made wardrobe that defines one
side of the sleeping area in its entirety.
The highlight of the living room is the bespoke corner kitchen, which hides the
access to the anteroom and defines the dining area as a scenographic frame.
Materials, colors and furnishings recall the 70s with light irony and are mixed
with more scandinavian elements, helping to create, by contrast, a welcoming
and relaxing apartment.

Credits

Posted By
Atelierzero
@atelierzero
Architect
Photographer
  • Roberta Gianfrancesco

Overview

Location
  • Monza, Lombardia, Italia
    • Bedrooms
  • 1
    • Full Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • Apartment
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2022
    • Square Feet
  • 73

    • Press

    Publications
  • Sloft