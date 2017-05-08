This minimalist house has 182 m², on a site that measures 10 x 25 meters.

A clean architecture, without excesses, without details or superfluous coatings, following the precepts of minimalist design: less is more! Evidencing the purity of its volumes and straight lines.

The volumetry is imposing in the landscape,the volumes overlapping, are like two prisms, white and gray. The darker color on the bottom gives the feeling that the upper volume rests on the bottom, making the scenario lighter.

Another key point for the project was the implantation of the house, taking advantage of the best insolation and natural ventilation for each space.

Natural lighting and ventilation are provided through large openings, so that artificial light isn´t required throughout the day, and also to minimize the use of air conditioning in Summer.

Glazed openings also contribute to the composition of their facades.

The project was modulated in a way that the house could be built using the system of ceramic blocks, to provide a more economical and fast work. We respect in the design the maximum and minimum spans that this type of construction system demands, to get the best use of the blocks.

In the leisure space, a piloti supports the upper terrace, giving the lightness and the differential that the structure needed.



In the ground floor, living room and kitchen become a unique space, providing amplitude and a greater dynamism to the space.

The leisure space is also integrated into the kitchen, separated only by sliding glass panels.

This space can be fully opened to the garden, creating an extension of the house to the outside, releasing the view to the outside.

We think that modern life calls for these more integrated and open social spaces, so that there can be a greater interaction of the residents with the house, taking better advantage of the spaces.

The service areas (restroom, laundry, storage and gas house) are arranged on the left side of the house, in the West Sunshine. The social area is facing the East sunshine, morning sun. The backyard and the terrace of the couple's room are sunny all day because they face North.

On the second floor plan, the two bedrooms share the same bathroom, to save space: while one child is using the lavatory, the other may be bathing at the same time, because there is another door which isolates toilet and shower from the washbasin.

These rooms and the bathroom are facing the sun in the morning. The couple´s room receives North and East insolation, and has a large terrace that provides a beautiful view of the surroundings and to the hills, crucial points for choosing the position of these rooms. The other rooms also have the privilege of that same view!

As soon as you arrive on the second floor plan by the stairs, there is the space of a small home office.

