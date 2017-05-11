Sea Cliff Preppy Contemporary
In designing the interiors of this 1920s home in Sea Cliff, we got to know our clients and the family legacies that shape their approach to all aspects of life. Bold contrasts of light and dark colors, a powerfully curated collection of photographic art and well-placed family heirlooms communicate the strength, matriarchy and dedication that run generations deep for our clients.
Foyer with heirloom pedestal table and modern light fixture.
Living Room with tone-on-tone navy walls and and accent chairs upholstered in Hermes fabric.
Living room with tone-on-tone navy walls and sofa.
Heirloom curio cabinet and family photo gallery wall.
Dark wood credenza in living room.
Bar cart and photographic art.
Sunroom with Modernica sofa and folding Wegner chair.
Dining room
Dining room and dutch door.
Elevator with hand painted mural and brass bar cart.
Kitchen with white panel cabinetry, marble counters and black bar stools.
Family room with yellow Wink chair, navy rug and custom sectional.
Home office with custom millwork
Home office with navy blue walls and drapery.
Master bedroom with patterned headboard and wallpaper.
Master bedroom
Master bathroom with modern round mirrors and towel ladder.
Guest bedroom with white bedding and bright blue throw.