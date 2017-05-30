Schreiber House
The Schreiber twins were prolific mid-century architects in the Phoenix valley with a knack for designing modern houses for the market. For this iconic Schreiber house (which was mostly demolished when we were brought on the project), the client requested a 600 square foot addition as well as redesigning the existing interior. The goal for the project was to highlight the existing architecture, and open the space up for modern living and maximum daylight.
The new addition on the right extends the original home roofline and adds a new covered patio area
Master bathroom
Kitchen
Original patio with a view of the new addition extending beyond
Opening up a few walls and adding glass allowed this small midcentury home to live much larger
A focus of the renovation was to accentuate the original beams of the mid-century home
Master shower
Living room with the new wall opening to the kitchen beyond
Master bedroom patio
Pocketing glass doors open the master bedroom to the back yard
Open living space
Living room
Master bedroom opened up to the patio and yard beyond
Open concept master suite
Kitchen