Schreiber House

By The Ranch Mine
Schreiber House
View Photos

The Schreiber twins were prolific mid-century architects in the Phoenix valley with a knack for designing modern houses for the market. For this iconic Schreiber house (which was mostly demolished when we were brought on the project), the client requested a 600 square foot addition as well as redesigning the existing interior. The goal for the project was to highlight the existing architecture, and open the space up for modern living and maximum daylight.

The new addition on the right extends the original home roofline and adds a new covered patio area

The new addition on the right extends the original home roofline and adds a new covered patio area

Master bathroom

Master bathroom

Kitchen

Kitchen

Original patio with a view of the new addition extending beyond

Original patio with a view of the new addition extending beyond

Opening up a few walls and adding glass allowed this small midcentury home to live much larger

Opening up a few walls and adding glass allowed this small midcentury home to live much larger

A focus of the renovation was to accentuate the original beams of the mid-century home

A focus of the renovation was to accentuate the original beams of the mid-century home

Master shower

Master shower

Living room with the new wall opening to the kitchen beyond

Living room with the new wall opening to the kitchen beyond

Master bedroom patio

Master bedroom patio

Pocketing glass doors open the master bedroom to the back yard

Pocketing glass doors open the master bedroom to the back yard

Open living space

Open living space

Living room

Living room

Master bedroom opened up to the patio and yard beyond

Master bedroom opened up to the patio and yard beyond

#midcenturymodern #living #interior #phoenix #arizona

#midcenturymodern #living #interior #phoenix #arizona

#midcenturymodern #dining #kitchen #interior #phoenix #arizona

#midcenturymodern #dining #kitchen #interior #phoenix #arizona

Open concept master suite

Open concept master suite

Kitchen

Kitchen

Credits

Posted By
The Ranch Mine
@theranchmine
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • Phoenix, Arizona
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Midcentury
    • Year
  • 2013
    • Square Feet
  • 2178
    • Lot Size
  • 9,744 SF