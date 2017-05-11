This gorgeous little schoolhouse is not only a cool throwback to another time and place, but it’s located, according to its owners, at “the end of the Earth”. Which makes for a really unique experience.

By that, they mean that it sits between mountains and the Atlantic Ocean, on a remote peninsula in Nova Scotia. Over the years, local architect and owner Brian MacKay-Lyons has been creating new properties on this former farm, and this one was actually brought here from the community where he was born and raised. Dating back to 1830, it has clapboard walls, a cedar shingled roof, pine floorboards, and original windows from the period.