Sausalito Hillside
This new 4 level residence is built into a steep hillside of Sausalito. The client wanted a modern home to take advantage of the southern exposure and panoramic views of the San Francisco Bay from every room and deck. The exterior horizontal cedar siding is harmonious with the surrounding neighborhood while providing a thermal screen for the interior.
Todd Davis Architecture uploaded Sausalito Hillside through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Builder
- Saturn Construction
Photographer
Overview
Location
Structure
House (Single Residence)