Sausalito Hillside

By Todd Davis Architecture
Sausalito Hillside
View Photos

This new 4 level residence is built into a steep hillside of Sausalito. The client wanted a modern home to take advantage of the southern exposure and panoramic views of the San Francisco Bay from every room and deck. The exterior horizontal cedar siding is harmonious with the surrounding neighborhood while providing a thermal screen for the interior.

Todd Davis Architecture uploaded Sausalito Hillside through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.

Credits

Posted By
Todd Davis Architecture
@todd_davis_architecture
Builder
  • Saturn Construction

Overview

Location
  • Sausalito, California
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)